MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the “Company”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals, achieved a significant milestone – surpassing 4500 syringes of Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology distributed to veterinarians in the 2023 calendar year. Thanks to the support of veterinarians throughout the United States, Spryng has experienced strong momentum this year, driven by the beneficial outcomes experienced by thousands of animals injected with this life changing product.

“Achieving this distribution milestone involving Spryng is a testament to the unwavering support of the veterinarian community and their passion to help animals suffering from debilitating lameness related diseases, such as osteoarthritis,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We’re grateful for all the veterinarians who have added Spryng to their toolbox of therapeutics and medical devices, and we’re thrilled that we are witnessing the positive impact Spryng has had in helping animals suffering from joint related afflictions.”

Veterinarian enthusiasm for Spryng is higher than ever making this the biggest year yet for Spryng distribution. The distribution of syringes of Spryng is an increase in excess of sixty percent from the previous year. This momentum has been driven by the release of recent Spryng clinical study data, such as a cranial cruciate disease study performed by Ethos Veterinary Health, as well as numerous presentations and references at industry trade shows by reputable key opinion leaders in the equine and small animal veterinary community. We anticipate this enthusiasm will magnify into the new year with the release of additional clinical studies and exposure at small animal veterinary trade shows, including the Veterinary Medical Expo in Orlando Florida in January, 2024 and the Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada in February, 2024.

SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

