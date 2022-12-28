MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV, PETVW) (the “Company” or “PetVivo”) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals, today announced that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”) and MERJ Exchange Limited (“MERJ”).

The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide the Company the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in NASDAQ-listed PetVivo.

“We are always looking for ways to provide greater liquidity and value to our shareholders,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We see a dual listing on Upstream as being an excellent way to reach a worldwide market of potential new investors who can learn about our Company.”

Approval to be listed on Upstream is subject to approval by MERJ. However as a current Nasdaq issuer PetVivo may be eligible for an expedited listing process.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (MERJ Exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon’s Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/GetListed.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

