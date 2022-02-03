PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV and PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, will report financial results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on PetVivo’s Investor Relations website at https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=c0d62920-a22f-4c6e-bd3f-c9a2d44daecb. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Participants can also access the call using the dial-in details below.

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Time: 4:00 p.m CT (5:00 pm ET)
Dial-in number: +1 (669) 900-6833
Conference ID: 99870885526
Passcode: 297536

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and number.

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV and PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of dogs and horses in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, was made available for commercial sale in September, 2021.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
Email: info1@petvivo.com
(952) 405-6216

