MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the “Company”) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals announced today hat it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 8th, at 2:30 PM EST. John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc., will be giving the presentation.

PetVivo’s innovative therapeutic product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized extracellular matrices, which are derived from natural components, including collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage, as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help address tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to manage lameness and joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, for companion animals in a simple in-clinic administration.

“We are incredibly excited to present our Company at the Sequire Vitrual Small Cap Conference, as well as having the opportunity to introduce our initial veterinary medical device, SPRYNG, for the management of lameness issues, including conditions related to osteoarthritis. We believe Spryng is an excellent product in the veterinarian toolbox, which provides an exceptionnal medical device that can enhance the lives of companion animals,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Event: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Presentation at the Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, December 8th, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM EST – 2:55 PM EST

Register to watch the presentation at https://sequiresmallcap.sequireevents.com/ .

Summary of Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

For the last several years, Sequire has been proud to serve publicly traded companies all over the world. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the small cap space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several technology focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

