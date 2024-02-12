Conference call begins at 4:00 p.m. Central time today

EDINA, MN, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETV), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, announces financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (“third quarter of 2024”).

Key highlights from the third quarter of 2024 and through February 12, 2024, include the following:

Developed a multi-distribution sales strategy, including entering into non-exclusive distribution agreements with Covetrus North America LLC and MW Veterinary Supply Co.;

Added a new Board member, Diane Levitan, who is a licensed veterinarian.

Subsequent to December 31, 2023, the Company raised an aggregate of $1.2 million in gross proceeds in a private offering.

Management Commentary

“We are excited about the progress the Company has made this past quarter, including the addition of Covetrus North America, LLC. (Covetrus), to distribute our products beginning in January 2024,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. The addition of the vast distribution resources offered by Covetrus to the distribution resources offered by our other distribution partner, MWI Animal Health, arms PetVivo with the two largest animal health industry distributors in the United States selling Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology

Third Quarter Financial Results

For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Total Revenues. Revenues were $595,891 and $510,109 for three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2023 consist of sales of our Spryng™ product to MWI Veterinary Supply Co. (MWI) of $439,922, Covetrus of $106,074 and to veterinary clinics in the amount of $49,265. In the three months ended December 31, 2022, our revenues of $510,109 consisted of sales of our Spryng™ product to MWI of $456,502 and to veterinary clinics in the amount of $53,607 of sales to veterinary clinics.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales were $183,087 and $223,687 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Cost of sales includes product costs related to the sale of our Spryng™ products and labor and overhead costs.

Operating Expenses. Operating expenses were $2,546,428 and $2,605,240 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Operating expenses consisted of general and administrative, sales and marketing and research and development expenses.

Operating Loss. As a result of the foregoing, our operating loss was $2,133,624 and $2,318,818 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease was related to the increase in revenues and lower costs of sales as compared to the prior year.

Other Income. Other income was $383,776 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to other income of $7,200 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Other income in 2023 consisted primarily of the extinguishment of payables. Other income in 2022 consisted of net interest income.

Net Loss. Our net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $1,749,848 or ($0.12) per share as compared to a net loss of $2,311,618 or ($0.23) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was related to the extinguishment of payables. The weighted average number of shares outstanding was 14,271,530 compared to 10,098,658 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

For The Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to The Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues. Revenues were $920,440 for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 compared to revenues of $791,563 in the nine months ended December 31, 2022. Revenues in the nine months ended December 31, 2023 consisted of sales of our Spryng™ product MWI of $595,891, Covetrus of $106,074 and to veterinary clinics in the amount of $196,419. In the nine months ended December 31, 2022, our revenues of $791,563 consisted of sales of our Spryng™ product to MWI of $574,766 and to veterinary clinics in the amount of $191,797 of sales to veterinary clinics.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales was $406,270 and $424,866 for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Cost of sales includes product costs related to the sale of products and labor and overhead costs.

Operating Expenses. Operating expenses were $8,485,714 and $6,771,176 for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Operating expenses consisted of general and administrative, sales and marketing, and research and development expenses.

Operating Loss. As a result of the foregoing, our operating loss was $7,971,544 and $6,404,479 for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase in our operating loss, was related to the costs to support the launch of Spryng™, stock issued for services and stock compensation.

Other (Expense) Income. Other expense was $333,034 for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to other income of $15,844 for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Other expense in 2023 consisted of a loss on extinguishment of debt of $534,366, the settlement payment and interest expense partially offset by the extinguishment of payables of $385,874. Other income in 2022 consisted of interest income.

Net Loss. Our net loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was $8,304,578 or ($0.64) per share as compared to a net loss of $6,388,635 or ($0.64) per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. The weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,976,851 compared to 10,047,040 for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Inventory

As of December 31, 2023, our current assets were $1,492,884, including $80,085 in cash and cash equivalents, $518,696 in accounts receivable and $467,467 in inventory. Our working capital deficit as of December 31, 2023 was $169,236.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) is in the business of licensing and commercializing its proprietary medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment and/or management of afflictions and diseases in animals, initially for dogs and horses. The Company began commercialization of its lead product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses in September 2021. The Company has a pipeline of additional products for the treatment of animals in various stages of development. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use.

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited) March 31, 2023 Assets: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,085 $ 475,314 Accounts receivable 518,686 86,689 Inventory 467,467 370,283 Prepaid expenses and other assets 426,646 491,694 Total Current Assets 1,492,884 1,423,980 Property and Equipment, net 823,280 630,852 Other Assets: Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,253,815 317,981 Patents and trademarks, net 32,333 38,649 Security deposit 27,490 27,490 Total Other Assets 1,313,638 384,120 Total Assets $ 3,629,802 $ 2,438,952 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,094,152 $ 588,713 Accrued expenses 241,959 779,882 Operating lease liability – short term 196,263 78,149 Notes payables and accrued interest 129,746 6,936 Total Current Liabilities 1,662,120 1,453,680 Non-Current Liabilities Note payable and accrued interest (net of current portion) 15,030 20,415 Operating lease liability (net of current portion) 1,057,552 239,832 Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,072,582 260,247 Total Liabilities 2,734,702 1,713,927 Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 9) – – Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 – – Common Stock, par value $0.001, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,921,209 and 10,950,220 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 14,921 10,950 Common Stock to be Issued – 137,500 Common Stock Receivable (27,000 ) – Additional Paid-In Capital 81,055,786 72,420,604 Accumulated Deficit (80,148,607 ) (71,844,029 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 895,100 725,025 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,629,802 $ 2,438,952

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)