Pfenex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX), a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. 

   
Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, August 8th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time
Domestic: 866-376-8058
International:  412-542-4131
Webcast:  https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/31219
   
Replays, Available Through August 15th:
Domestic:  877-344-7529
International:  412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:  10133889
   

About Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex is a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, Pfenex has created an advanced pipeline of therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. Pfenex also uses its Pfēnex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines. Pfenex’s lead product candidate is PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology, in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Pfenex investors and others should note that Pfenex announces material information to the public about Pfenex through a variety of means, including its website (http://www.pfenex.com/), its investor relations website (http://pfenex.investorroom.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, corporate Twitter account (https://twitter.com/pfenex), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Pfenex-Inc-105908276167776/timeline/), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfenex-inc) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Pfenex encourages its investors and others to monitor and review the information Pfenex makes public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Company Contact:
Susan A. Knudson
Chief Financial Officer
(858) 352-4324
[email protected]  

 

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
