Pfenex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX), a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Thursday, August 8 th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time Domestic: 866-376-8058 International: 412-542-4131 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/31219 Replays, Available Through August 15th: Domestic: 877-344-7529 International: 412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10133889

About Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex is a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, Pfenex has created an advanced pipeline of therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. Pfenex also uses its Pfēnex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines. Pfenex’s lead product candidate is PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology, in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

