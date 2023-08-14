FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announces that Pfizer Rocky Mount has engaged TOMI’s iHP Corporate Service to conduct emergency decontamination within their facility, which suffered substantial damage due to a recent tornado.

Pfizer Rocky Mount has been a long-term, loyal client of TOMI, having commenced their utilization of SteraMist iHP Corporate Service in 2014. Since then, TOMI has been performing decontamination service twice a year during their facility’s routine scheduled shutdowns and called on as necessary throughout the years.

Following the recent tornado’s destructive impact, Pfizer sought assistance from TOMI for their decontamination needs. Given the urgency of resuming production after the facility was devastated by the natural disaster, the speed of SteraMist iHP technology is paramount. Pfizer first contracted TOMI due to their superior material compatibility and four times faster speed, replacing vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) and disrupting the industry with a new ground-breaking technology. SteraMist has since replaced VHP in many life science facilities across the world. TOMI has been granted acceptance as a global supplier from Pfizer and continues to expand its SteraMist iHP Corporate Services, Custom Engineered Systems, and fleet of SteraMist handheld surface and full room fogging equipment across Pfizer facilities.

“Pfizer has utilized SteraMist decontamination technology extensively over the years to uphold sterile manufacturing facilities, going above and beyond standard pharmaceutical critical contamination control strategy,” stated Jim Reynolds, an established TOMI representative. He further noted, “Across the globe, SteraMist consistently supersedes VHP, providing unmatched speed, high log efficacy, and superior material compatibility in one decontamination technology. Pfizer remains a steadfast partner, and we are proud to continue our efforts in enhancing their decontamination processes.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

