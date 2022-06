PFSweb Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ALLEN, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) (the “Company”), a global commerce services company, will hold a conference call on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

PFSweb management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 220-4153

International dial-in number: (864) 663-5228

Conference ID: 2093164

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.ir.pfsweb.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 27, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 2093164

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The Company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or www.ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

