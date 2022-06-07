Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PFSweb Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET

PFSweb Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ALLEN, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) (the “Company”), a global commerce services company, will hold a conference call on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

PFSweb management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 220-4153
International dial-in number: (864) 663-5228
Conference ID: 2093164

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.ir.pfsweb.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 27, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 2093164

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The Company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or www.ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

Investor Relations:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.