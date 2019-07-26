PFSweb Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Breaking News
ALLEN, Texas, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

PFSweb CEO Mike Willoughby and CFO Tom Madden will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-220-8474
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2591
Conference ID: 9068313

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 9068313

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Ralph Lauren, PANDORA, ASICS, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

Investor Relations:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Scott Liolios
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

