PFSweb to Open New Fulfillment Center in Dallas Area to Support Client Growth and Expand Distribution Footprint

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is opening a new fulfillment distribution center in Irving, TX. As a part of its operations business unit, PFS, the company operates multiple fulfillment centers to support its operations across the world. The new facility in the greater Dallas area expands their total North American fulfillment center footprint to six facilities.

The global pandemic has generated strong eCommerce demand across the world. As a result, many of PFS’ existing clients have experienced increased eCommerce order volume as customers’ buying behavior shifts online. This new Dallas-based fulfillment center will allow PFS to fulfill orders for several existing clients from more than one facility, expand daily output capacity, and open opportunities to provide additional services to existing clients as the holiday peak season approaches.

The facility is strategically located in close proximity to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport, and is estimated to bring approximately 300 full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs to the local market by the end of the year. It is also a short drive from PFSweb’s global headquarters, permitting easy access for PFS’ IT and Innovation teams to test new technologies, products and solutions in a production distribution environment.

Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager, commented: “The addition of our Dallas-area fulfillment center helps us better ensure business continuity and scale our operations for key client relationships ahead of what we anticipate to be higher than normal eCommerce demand this holiday season and beyond. A multi-node operating model reduces risk by providing a redundant solution and helps our clients deliver on customer expectations. I am also excited about the innovation opportunities this site creates due to the proximity to our global headquarters and R&D staff. This convenience will enable us to better collaborate and test new ideas within an operating fulfillment center.”

The first client in this facility is scheduled to go live in Q3 2020.

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

