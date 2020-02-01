PG&E proposes board revamp in revised bankruptcy plan

Bankrupt California power producer PG&E Corp said on Saturday it had submitted an updated bankruptcy reorganization plan including a new board of directors and new roles aimed at addressing concerns raised by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
