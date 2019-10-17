PGNX, PRTO, and ARTX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PGNX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Progenics’ agreement to be acquired by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Progenics will receive 0.2502 of a share of Lantheus common stock for each share of Progenics owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRTO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Proteon’s agreement to merge with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Proteon will own approximately 10% of the new combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-proteon-therapeutics-inc .

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ARTX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Arotech’s agreement to be acquired by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. for approximately $80.8 million. Shareholders of Arotech will receive $3.00 per share in cash for each share of Arotech owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-arotech-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: