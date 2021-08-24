Breaking News
Home / Top News / Phalen Leadership Academies and Indiana Immunization Coalition to Host Free Community Vaccine Clinic Aug. 26th

Community Safe = Community Strong

Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) will host a free community vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 26th from 10am to 12pm in partnership with the Indiana Immunization Coalition and the Community Health Network.

La clínica de un día estará ubicada en el Gimnasio de ‘James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy’ en el Extremo Este de Indianápolis [4352 N. Mitthoeffer Road, Indianápolis, IN 46235].

Indianapolis, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) will host a free community vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 26th from 10am to 12pm in partnership with the Indiana Immunization Coalition and the Community Health Network.

The one-day clinic will be housed at the James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy Gymnasium on Indianapolis’ Far Eastside  [4352 N. Mitthoeffer Road, Indianapolis, IN 46235].

The event is open to community members of all ages and is first come, first served. No appointment is necessary. Walk-ins are welcome, but families are encouraged to pre-register at https://phalen.info/VAX to complete forms in advance. Just enter the registration code IN65942 and select “James Rosemary Phalen Academy-8/26.”

The health clinic will accept all forms of insurance (private, Medicaid, Medicare) and there is no cost for those without insurance, with the exception of the Shingles vaccine. 

Parents, staff, students, and members of our beloved Indy community are invited to attend the free clinic, where coalition partners will be administering not only COVID-19 inoculations but other immunizations as well. Families are encouraged to bring their scholars to ensure that all return-to-school vaccinations are complete. 

Remember: Our community is a strong one when we take care of each other’s health and safety. Let’s work together to keep our schools and community healthy. For any questions, please call us at 317.552.1600 or visit JRP.PhalenAcademies.org. 

