Record Growth Reflects Increasing Popularity of Subscription-Based Weight Loss Medication Programs Delivered Virtually

Company Reports a 99% Renewal Rate Among Subscribers

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telegenixx, a leader in affordable pharma-assisted medically supervised weight loss, reports a 350% increase in new patients since the start of 2023. The company attributes its record growth to a variety of factors, including the popularity of medications used for weight loss such as Wegovy, Mounjaro and Ozempic. Telegenixx says that its medically supervised program delivered virtually, and its competitive price point are key drivers to its record growth.

At a monthly cost of $299, a Telegenixx subscription’s cost is considerably lower than those of other medication weight loss programs. The company reports that:

After completing the Telegenixx program, subscribers have lost an average of 15-25% of their total body weight.

The company has achieved an over 99% renewal rate among subscribers, far above the industry average of 60-77% since launching publicly in 2022 (source: https://etactics.com/blog/patient-retention-statistics).

Telegenixx reports that 45% of its incoming patients are clinically obese while 55% are mildly to severely overweight.

The Affordable Alternative for Pharma-Assisted, Medically Supervised Weight Loss

“The costs of many popular drugs used for weight loss start at upwards of $1000 per month, and many health insurance plans do not cover them,” says Telegenixx CEO and co-founder Erin Keyes. “Furthermore, vast shortages in branded products leave many with inconsistent or limited access to care. With significant weight loss among our subscribers and a baseline cost of $299 a month, we are the most viable and affordable option for physician-guided weight loss. For those who can benefit, we could radically shift the health trajectory of our nation.”

Adds Keyes, “We are very focused on keeping our costs down so we can continue to provide access to these highly effective treatments at a price that many Americans can afford.” According to telemedicine platform GoodRx, standard prescriptions of other weight loss medications carry list prices of $1000 per month and more without healthcare insurance coverage, more than triple the cost of Telegenixx. “At these prices, the cost savings of our program are as clear as the results,” adds Keyes.

How It Works

Telegenixx provides patients with peptides specifically made for them by vetted and contracted U.S.-based compounding pharmacies. “Each person’s weight is a unique and complex reflection of various factors, including genetics, hormones, behavior, and environment,” adds Keyes. “The success among our patients proves that peptides are one of the most promising therapies for weight loss with medication protocols customized to suit each patient’s circumstances.”

Telegenixx works with medications that mimic the effect of the GLP-1 hormone naturally produced in the digestive system. This hormone improves insulin production in the pancreas, slows the emptying of the stomach and reduces the amount of sugar produced in the liver. The combined effect supports weight loss and improves metabolic health by reducing appetite, increasing insulin secretion, and improving insulin sensitivity for blood sugar stabilization.

Before starting medication, Telegenixx patients must go through a complete blood workup and a telehealth consultation with one of the doctors on the Telegenixx platform. Once enrolled, Telegenixx provides each patient with ongoing monitoring and support.

Patient Support and Consultation Vital

“Although we employ the use of peptides to help people lose weight, providing ongoing support and consultation is vital,” adds Keyes, who lost 45 pounds herself during her time on the program. “Any medication to foster weight loss can have side effects, which is why we stay in close contact with patients and monitor them during their time on our program.” As part of its quality-monitoring metrics, Telegenixx employs state-of-the-art symptom-tracking and uses advanced data analysis methodologies to help patients comply with their chosen protocols.

Telegenixx does not currently accept insurance payments, working with individuals and sponsors solely via private pay arrangements. The company does accept payment from Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts (HSA/FSA).

Benefits of Telegenixx’s Treatments for Weight Loss

High specificity: Because of their small size and known amino acid structure, peptide treatments can target cells with extremely high specificity.

Because of their small size and known amino acid structure, peptide treatments can target cells with extremely high specificity. High potency : Because of the high potency of peptide treatments, a patient can take a dose high enough to be effective without experiencing unwanted side effects.

: Because of the high potency of peptide treatments, a patient can take a dose high enough to be effective without experiencing unwanted side effects. Increased safety profile: Because peptide treatments are less likely to cause contraindications with other medicines, they maintain impressive safety and tolerability profiles.

About Telegenixx

Telegenixx is a first-of-its-kind, digital pharma assisted subscription-based weight loss provider that delivers specific peptide medication protocols to suit each patient’s goals, needs and biology. Telegenixx, which went to market in October 2022, unites doctors and pharmacists with novel compliance tools to support the peptide therapy process. With a baseline monthly cost of $299, Telegenixx is considered the safe and affordable alternative for individuals seeking increasingly popular peptide treatments to lose weight. On average, Telegenixx patients have lost 15 to 25% of their body weight after being on the care plan for 7 months. In addition, the company maintains an over 95% retention rate among its wider patient population which include separate or complimentary care plans that serve other health and lifestyle goals, for example: injury repair and anti-aging. All Telegenixx care programs are designed by an Advisory Board composed of highly respected physicians, researchers and pharmacists.

Telegenixx physicians are licensed to serve patients in all 50 states and Washington DC. Furthermore, Telegenixx quality assurance systems comply with and exceed FDA standards in relation to quality, potency, and purity testing of every batch of medication dispensed. Moreover, utilizing FDA approved ingredients and suppliers, Telegenixx and their pharmacy partners comply with all FDA recommendations that “Patients should only obtain drugs containing semaglutide with a prescription from a licensed health care provider, and only obtain medicines from state-licensed pharmacies or outsourcing facilities registered with FDA.”

About Erin Keyes, Telegenixx CEO and Co-Founder

Weight loss and public health expert Erin Keyes is the CEO and a co-founder of Telegenixx, a leader in affordable pharma-assisted weight loss. In addition to co-founding the company, Erin is also a Telegenixx patient, having lost more than 40 pounds on the program and maintaining ever since. Before Telegenixx, Erin held numerous leadership and consulting roles with several successful startups. Prior to this, she was at Deloitte Consulting from 2015 to 2018 as a strategy and human capital consultant, focused on technology use in the healthcare industry. From 2013 to 2015, she served as a senior research coordinator and fellow at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), focusing on behavior change and global migration and quarantine efforts. She worked in research at Atlanta’s Grady Health System, a leading public healthcare system and Emory University Rollins School of Public Health. Erin started her career in a cardio-physiology lab at the University of Michigan Medical school. She holds a B.S. degree in molecular biology and Spanish from the University of Michigan and master’s degrees in Public Health and Business Administration from Emory University.

Telegenixx, Inc.

Maya Bodinger

(646) 924 – 7117

maya@telegenixx.com