Pharma, CPG Marketing Executive Marc Umscheid Joins Chief Outsiders’ Corps of Fractional Chief Marketers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Umscheid is noted for powering outsized results

WALNUT CREEK, CA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Small and mid-sized businesses looking to gain new thresholds of profitable growth and market share have a new ally in their efforts. Marketing and operations expert Marc Umscheid is now available for right-sized engagements as part of the growing team of fractional Chief Marketers at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.”

As one of 70 such part-time CMOs, Umscheid brings particular expertise to companies focused on growth strategies, brand development, innovation and business development in consumer products, pharmaceuticals and food/beverage markets.

Most recently, as chief operations officer at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Umscheid helped double the size of the business in less than 2-1/2 years by embracing new approaches and solutions versus traditional pharma go-to-market tactics.  Prior, Umscheid was involved in several of The Clorox Company’s recent successes, including the company’s expansion into probiotics (Renew Life) and plant-based cleaning products (Green Works). He also helped breathe new life into the company’s Glad food storage business, achieving 7 percent sales and 32 percent profit growth while leading a global marketing team.

“Marc has a unique ability to turn complex issues into simple outcomes, commercialize innovative solutions in stagnant markets, and collaborate across all business levels, functions and partners to drive value,” said Karen Hayward, managing partner, Chief Outsiders. “Marc’s track record stands out when it comes to exploring alternative go-to-market strategies for companies looking to provided healthful and environmentally-friendly products and strategies.”

Umscheid gained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing/Operations at Cornell University; he also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Statistics/General Management from Cornell.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson, [email protected]

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson
Chief Outsiders
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

