New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pharmaceutical Excipients for Taste Masking Market generated around US$ 877.4 million in revenue globally in 2022, and it is anticipated that this market would rise at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Pharmaceutical excipients are inactive ingredients that are added to pharmaceutical formulations to improve the stability, bioavailability, and palatability of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Taste masking is an important aspect of pharmaceutical formulation, as some APIs have a bitter, sour, or unpleasant taste, which can affect patient compliance, especially in pediatric and geriatric populations.

Taste masking excipients are used to mask the bitter taste of APIs and make the oral dosage forms more palatable, thereby improving patient acceptability and adherence to medication regimens.

The global pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The increasing demand for taste-masked pharmaceutical formulations, especially for pediatric and geriatric populations, is a major driving factor for the market growth. Additionally, the growing focus on patient-centric drug formulations and the need for improving medication adherence are further propelling the demand for taste masking excipients in the pharmaceutical industry.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Focus on Patient-Centric Drug Formulations: There is a growing emphasis on developing patient-centric drug formulations that are not only efficacious but also easy to administer and palatable. Taste masking excipients play a crucial role in improving the patient acceptability and adherence to medication regimens, especially in pediatric and geriatric populations. As a result, there is a rising demand for taste-masked pharmaceutical formulations, presenting significant opportunities for the market players.

Increasing R&D Activities: There is a continuous focus on research and development activities to develop innovative taste masking excipients that can effectively mask the bitter taste of APIs while maintaining the stability and bioavailability of the formulations. Several companies are investing in advanced technologies, such as microencapsulation, nanotechnology, and complexation techniques, to develop novel taste masking excipients, which can provide better masking of unpleasant taste and improve patient compliance.

Growing Demand for Pediatric Formulations: The demand for taste masking excipients is particularly high in the pediatric population, as bitter-tasting medications can be challenging to administer to children, leading to issues with medication adherence. Taste masking excipients are extensively used in the development of pediatric formulations, such as syrups, chewable tablets, and orally disintegrating tablets, to make them more palatable and acceptable to children. With the increasing focus on pediatric healthcare and the need for child-friendly formulations, the demand for taste masking excipients is expected to rise.

Competitive Landscape

The pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking market is highly competitive and home to a large number of foreign and local enterprises. Several of the key players in the industry include SPI Pharma, Inc., Adare Pharmaceutical Inc., GPT Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Roquette Frères, Rochem International, Inc., Gattefose, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Dow Pharma Solutions etc. To obtain a competitive edge in the market, these businesses are concentrating on product innovation, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion initiatives.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Beneo announced the GalenIQ 721. The flavour and stability of effervescent tablets and powders are improved by this filler binder. Since it offers good content consistency and production efficiency and is non-hygroscopic, water-soluble, and quickly compressible, it is the perfect excipient for effervescent applications.

In March 2022, CD Formulation released customised solutions for better bioavailability excipients to solve the problem of insufficient bioavailability, a persistent difficulty in the production of pharmaceuticals.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Sweeteners: Such as sugar, high-intensity sweeteners, and natural sweeteners, which are used to mask the bitter taste of APIs by providing a sweet taste.

Flavors: Such as fruit flavors, mint flavors, and chocolate flavors, which are used to impart pleasant flavors and aromas to pharmaceutical formulations, thereby masking the unpleasant taste of APIs.

Coating Agents: Such as polymers, waxes, and cellulose derivatives, which are used to form a coating layer around the API to prevent direct contact with taste buds, thereby reducing the perception of bitterness or sourness.

By Application

Oral Solid Dosage Forms: Such as tablets, capsules, and powders, where taste masking excipients are used to mask the bitter taste of APIs and improve patient acceptability.

Liquid Dosage Forms: Such as syrups, suspensions, and solutions, where taste masking excipients are used to improve the flavor and palatability of the formulations.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking market due to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, high demand for taste-masked formulations, and increasing investments in research and development activities. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, driven by the rising population, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and increasing awareness about patient-centric drug formulations.

Global Market Challenges

Safety and Regulatory Concerns: Taste masking excipients are required to comply with stringent safety and regulatory standards, as they are used in pharmaceutical formulations that are intended for human consumption. There are strict regulations in place for the safety, quality, and efficacy of pharmaceutical excipients, which may pose challenges for the market players in terms of compliance and product approvals.

Cost and Availability of Excipients: The cost and availability of taste masking excipients can be a challenge for some market players, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Some taste masking excipients, such as high-intensity sweeteners and flavors, can be expensive, which may impact the overall cost of the pharmaceutical formulations. Additionally, the availability of certain excipients in specific regions may be limited, leading to supply chain challenges.

Formulation Compatibility: Taste masking excipients need to be compatible with the overall formulation, including the API, other excipients, and the manufacturing process. Some taste masking excipients may interact with the API or other excipients, leading to formulation challenges, such as changes in stability, solubility, or bioavailability. Formulation compatibility is an important consideration that needs to be addressed during the development of taste-masked formulations.

