-New hires and promotions bring impressive trove of pharmaceutical, corporate, and customer service experience-Job functions range from C-Suite to quality, HR, legal, technical, sales, operations, and supply chain-Hires demonstrate commitment to improvement under CEO John Fowler

Hunt Valley, MD, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUNT VALLEY, MD., March 20, 2023

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the formation of a new leadership team whose strengths and dedication to excellence in the pharmaceutical space will instill a culture of excellence and dedication to customer service. John Fowler, the company’s CEO, has brought together the impressive team to fill key roles as a validation of the positive changes already underway at Pii.

Science-driven Pii offers scientific insight and depth of product knowledge to its pharmaceutical partners while supplying high-quality dosage forms that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. For over twenty-five years, the company has been providing technical and regulatory capabilities and Pharmaceutics Know-How™. Under Fowlers’ leadership, Pii will focus on the highest level of customer service.

To make this commitment to excellence become a reality, the following leaders and experts have been assembled in key management roles: Joseph Kiely as Chief Financial Officer, George Sanders as Vice President – Human Resources, Thomas Pamukcoglu as Vice President – Quality, James Drob as Head of Aseptic Manufacturing, John Phillips as Vice President – Sales, Bob Talley as General Counsel & Assistant Secretary, and Alexander Borodin as Senior Director of Supply Chain. In addition, Pii has promoted Devan Patel to Vice President – Client Services. Supporting Devan in his expanded role is Sara Frederick, who has joined Pii as Senior Director of Business Operations.

“I’m delighted to continue this journey of implementing real cultural change within the company. Among their responsibilities will be oversight of new operational processes and systems that will improve our ability to deliver on time and in full,” said Pii CEO John Fowler. “Every one of these new team leaders is an incredible addition to our company and an important piece of our company-wide strategy to provide best in class services to our partners.”

New CFO Joseph Kiely has over 30 years of experience in completing equity and debt financings for high growth, privately held life sciences companies. He has overseen multiple acquisitions and company dispositions while leading due diligence teams, negotiations and integrations. Most recently, he served as CFO and Head of Business Development at LSNE, Inc. and as EVP, CFO at Advion, Inc.

George Sanders, VP of Human Resources, recently held the same role at Getinge, a Swedish medical technology company. He has worked in many HR leadership roles in the medical technology space including Olympus and Thermo Fisher Scientific. He excels at implementing innovative talent acquisition initiatives, designing and executing successful integration of management talent among divisions and looks to promote a culture of fairness and equity.

Pii’s new VP of Quality, Thomas Pamukcoglu, is a highly seasoned quality executive within the pharma and biotech space. With a strong background in GMP and ISO Quality systems and operations, he has an extensive history of oversight in manufacturing sterile drugs, biologics, vaccines, medical devices, and commodities. Since 1987, he has served at many noted companies such as ICU Medical, Lonza, Astra Zeneca, SAFC Biosciences, and Abbott Laboratories.

James Drob takes over as Head of Aseptic Manufacturing. Accomplished in technical operations, supply chain, validation, technical transfer, and more, he is an established leader in the implementation of best practices to address regulatory, quality, technical and financial initiatives. His career highlights include management of aseptic filling lines – sterile injectables at Sanofi, as well as experience with Lantheus, the Lubrizol Corporation, and ForDoz Pharma Corp.

John Phillips, the new VP of Sales, joins Pii with a proven history of consistently delivering top line revenue for small, midsize, and large international Fortune 100 companies. With more than 27 years of direct business experience, he excels in general management and P&L management across multiple roles. Committed to driving customer excellence, John previously served in business development leadership positions with BioDuro-Sundia, Thermo Fisher Scientific – Patheon, Sharp Packaging Solutions, and Mikart.

As VP Client Services, Devan Patel will oversee the company’s Business Operations & Program Management functions. He previously served as Pii’s Senior Director, Project Management, since 2012. In that position, Devan played a key role in Pii’s development and commercial programs for orals and injectables.

Sara Frederick, Pii’s new Senior Director of Business Operations, previously led a team of twenty-seven as Senior Director of Clinical Technology at WCG Clinical EndPoint Solutions. Prior to that, Sara held roles in project management and special projects at Piramal Pharma Solutions’ injectables site in Lexington, Kentucky.

General Counsel & Assistant Secretary, Bob Talley, is a highly experienced corporate executive. He previously served as President – Corporate, General Counsel & Secretary for Johnson Matthey North America, where he was a colleague of Pii CEO John Fowler. His career also includes positions as General Counsel in the manufacturing, advanced technologies, chemicals, and environmental controls industries. Bob’s skills span the gamut of business, corporate, employment, and transactional (M&A) law. Among his many other areas of expertise are risk management and organization development.

Alexander Borodin has joined Pii as Senior Director of Supply Chain. A supply chain professional with impressive experience, he has previously worked at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he developed and led the Gene Therapy Division S&OP process identifying several major planning, sourcing, and resource capacity bottlenecks and resolutions. He has also worked as an Online Adjunct Instructor at Colorado Technical University, teaching bachelor’s level Supply Chain and Project Management courses.

In summary, CEO John Fowler added, “This reorganization of our many leadership roles will enable Pii to better respond to our client’s needs more effectively. I look forward to the future as operations become more streamlined, innovative and dependable.”

####

About Pii

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a passion for solving problems. Pii’s Hunt Valley, Maryland, campus includes 70 manufacturing suites with four integrated aseptic filling lines. We offer contract analytical development and support formulation and manufacturing of oral solid dosage forms. Our professionals have extensive experience with small and large molecule compounds, developing and manufacturing complex parenteral drugs, extended-release formulations, non-aqueous injectable drug products, lyophilization, and DEA scheduled drugs. Learn more at www.pharm-int.com.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Garvey

Media Manager, Delfino Marketing Communications, Inc.

maria@delfino.com

914.747.1400

CONTACT: Maria Garvey Delfino Marketing Communications, Inc. 914.747.1400 maria@delfino.com