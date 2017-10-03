Breaking News
PharmaMar will participate at the 17th European Large & MidCap Event to be held in Paris

  • On October 4th and 5th, PharmaMar will meet with European investors to increase awareness of the Company and to explain in detail present and future projects.
     
  • This 17th annual event  will host 400 international investors with 140 listed companies 


Madrid, 3rd, October, 2017. The biopharmaceutical Company PharmaMar  (MSE:PHM) will participate on the 4th and 5th of October, in Paris, in the 17th European Large & MidCap Event at which 400 international investors and 140 listed companies will participate.  

For two days, PharmaMar will meet with the most representative European investors in small and midcaps through one on one meetings, sessions for questions and answers as well as  workshops, where present and future projects in the field of oncology along with an update of its latest corporate developments will be presented.  

PharmaMar is a Company that has a long history in the field of cancer investigation and which today counts on a solid pipeline comprising of various molecules for combating different solid and hematological tumors, such as plitidepsina (Aplidin®), lurbinectedin (Zepsyre®), PM184 and PM14; and a product on the market in over 75 countries worldwide, Yondelis®, for soft tissue sarcoma and platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

About PharmaMar
Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a world-leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of innovative marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company has an important pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. PharmaMar develops and commercializes YONDELIS® in Europe and has three other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid and hematological cancers, Zepsyre(TM) (PM1183), plitidepsin, PM184 and PM14. PharmaMar is a global biopharmaceutical company with subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar fully owns other companies: GENOMICA, Spain’s leading molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and two other chemical enterprises, Zelnova Zeltia and Xylazel. To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

Media Contact:
Alfonso Ortín – Communications Director [email protected] Mobile: + 34609493127
Paula Fernández – Media Relations Manager [email protected] Mobile: +34 638796215

Phone: +34 918466000

             

Investor Relations:
José Luis Moreno – Investor Relations & Capital Markets Director. [email protected]

Phone: +34 914444500
Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

