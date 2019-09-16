Breaking News
Home / Top News / PHASTAR Looks to Expand its Global Footprint with U.S. West Coast Office

PHASTAR Looks to Expand its Global Footprint with U.S. West Coast Office

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

DURHAM, N.C. and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PHASTAR, a global CRO, is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that will include the establishment of a U.S. west coast office in California.  The company has identified the area as a growing market with numerous pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies that can take advantage of PHASTAR’s expertise in clinical trial management.

“Opening up a base on the west coast gives a globally leading life sciences ecosystem direct access to PHASTAR’s statistical expertise, vast programming & reporting skills, flexible and efficient data management services and PHASTAR’s innovative AI and machine learning capabilities. This allows us to expand our reach and functional services provision to another global location,” said Joshua Baker, PHASTAR’s Vice President of Biometrics, U.S. 

The company plans to build a presence in California prior to the office opening by providing accessibility to clients in the area as well as creating relationships with prospects.  The new west coast office will extend the company’s east coast FSP services at currently established facilities in Cambridge, MA and Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina.  In addition to its U.S. sites, PHASTAR has five offices in the UK and company expertise at offices in Berlin, Nairobi and Newcastle, Australia. 

ABOUT PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global CRO offering statistical consulting, clinical trial reporting, data management and data science services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over 250 staff across 10 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Kenya) with plans to open additional locations in Asia and the West Coast of the United States to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR’s number one priority is to ensure that the work we produce is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes our unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality.  All PHASTAR’s statistical, programming, data management and data science staff are trained in the “PHASTAR Discipline” – our in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error free outcomes. The “PHASTAR Discipline” also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points-to-consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 2,500 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company.  For further information on PHASTAR contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine
Ripple Effect Communications
[email protected]
617-36-8887

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.