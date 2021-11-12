Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences, including:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference

Date: November 16, 2021

Live Webcast: 9:40 am EST

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 17, 2021

Fireside Chat: 5:00 am EST / 10:00 am GMT

Members of Phathom’s management team will also participate virtually in one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of each conference.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the presentations, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recordings will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACTS

Media Contact:

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Hand

1-877-742-8466

ir@phathompharma.com