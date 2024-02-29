Management to host conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide recent business progress.

A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Participants can register for the call here. Recordings will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) which it currently markets in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of Erosive GERD and relief of heartburn associated with Erosive GERD in adults, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

