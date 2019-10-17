Breaking News
Home / Top News / Phazzer Announces US Patent Trial and Appeal Board Affirms Invalidity Rejections of All 47 Claims of US Patent No. 7,234,262 in Taser’s Appeal

Phazzer Announces US Patent Trial and Appeal Board Affirms Invalidity Rejections of All 47 Claims of US Patent No. 7,234,262 in Taser’s Appeal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXON / TASER’S (AAXN) APPEAL REJECTED BY US PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD’S AFFIRMANCE OF EXAMINER’S INVALIDATION OF ALL US PATENT NO. 7,234,262 CLAIMS

On Sept. 27th, 2019, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”) of the USPTO affirmed the Examiner’s invalidity rejections of all claims of US Patent No. 7,234,262 (“262 Patent”) . The PTAB decision clearly announces that all patent claims of the ‘262 Patent does not now, nor ever had, any validity.

PhaZZer Electronics, Inc. had previously requested that the District Court of Florida stay Case No. 6:16-cv-00366-PGB-KRS (“the ‘262 Taser Case”) because the ’262 Patent claims were under reexamination by the USPTO. Despite staying other similar patent matters, the Court allowed this one to proceed, resulting in an injunction and damage Orders that are now based on the ‘262 Patent which three Judges of the PTAB affirmed as having no patentable claims. Indeed, the Examiner and the three Judges of the PTAB expressly found claim 13, the one on which the Court entered its order against PhaZZer Electronic’s Inc., along with all of TASER’s other claims under the ‘262 Patent, invalid. “Although this decision came just 17 days before the Oct 14, 2019 expiration date of the ‘262 Patent, I feel this is a major victory for PhaZZer Electronics, Inc.” stated Kirk French, owner of PhaZZer Electronics, Inc.

As of October 15, 2019, the injunction Order, with regard to the ‘262 Patent expiring states “The effects of this injunction shall continue through Oct 14, 2019, the expiration of the ‘262 Patent.” Thus, the rejection of all ‘262 Patent claims by the Examiner and the three Judges of the PTAB, coupled with the expiration of the ‘262 Patent on October 14, 2019, allows the Phazzer Enforcer CEW to be made, used, offered for sale, sold, imported or distributed in any manner in the United States to the Law Enforcement Agencies and civilian markets.  

These two actions officially end TASER’s monopoly regarding the Phazzer Enforcer CEW and allows for a competitive CEW market environment giving Law Enforcement Agencies greater options, safety and competitive pricing.

Media Contact: Kirk French

Ph: 855-742-9937

Email: [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.