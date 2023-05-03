Phenalkamines: A Reliable Solution for Protection Against Saline Atmosphere
Rockville , May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global phenalkamine market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 699.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.
Rising demand for marine transportation is likely to have a positive impact on the phenalkamine market. Phenalkamines are widely used in marine coating manufacturing. It is used to protect ships, vessels, tankers, and other materials from the saline atmosphere. It provides superior long-term protection to surfaces it is applied. This is anticipated to boost the demand for phenalkamine in the coming years.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8546
Also, the growing construction sector across developed as well as developing countries are expected to lift the phenalkamine market. Phenalkamines are widely used in construction coatings that help to protect surfaces from various external environmental elements such as UV rays, sunlight, dust, and acid rain.
Hence, increasing investment in the construction and infrastructure sector creates a positive environment for the growth of the phenalkamine market. Governments across multiple countries are spending over 5% of their gross domestic products on the construction sector.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global phenalkamine market is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR and reach US$ 1,117.4 million by 2033
- The market witnessed a 3.7% CAGR between 2018 to 2022
- U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023-2033
- Europe phenalkamine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period
- China’s phenalkamine market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period
- Aditya Birla Group, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, and Cardolite Corporation are some of the leading players in the phenalkamine market
“Investment in Construction and Infrastructure Coupled with Growing Marine Ship Industry to Creates a Positive Environment for Phenalkamine Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8546
Key Companies Profiled in Phenalkamine Market Report
- Aditya Birla Group
- Huntmans Corporation
- DIC Corporation
- Cardolite Corporation
- Kudo Chemicals
- K2P Chemicals
- Vijai Poly Products Pvt.
- Admark Polycoast
- Ark Golden India
Some of the leading players in the phenalkamine market are focusing on investing in research and development activities for developing newer technologies and processes to meet the ever-changing industry. Market players are also looking for increasing their product portfolio for use in various end-use applications. Some of the market players are focusing on increasing their global presence.
Market Growth Strategies
Manufacturers in the phenalkamine market are focusing on increasing their production capacity to meet the growing demand for coatings from various end-use applications. Manufacturers are also looking to invest in research and development activities for identifying new end-uses of phenalkamine and improving product performance.
Manufacturers are also looking to increase their global presence, especially in the Asia Pacific region where demand for coatings is increasing from the construction as well as the marine industry.
Segmentation of Phenalkamine Industry Research
- By Application :
- Coatings
- Marine
- Protective
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Pipe
- Building & Construction Adhesives
- Coatings
- By Viscosity (cPS) :
- 0-10,000
- 10,000-50,000
- Above 50,000
- By Region :
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Oceania
- MEA
Get Full Access of This Premium Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8546
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the phenalkamine market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (coatings (marine, protective, industrial, transportation, pipe), building & construction adhesives), viscosity (cPS) (0-10,000, 10,000-50,000, and above 50,000), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).
Check out more studies published by Fact.MR Research:
Steel Pipe Coatings Market: The global steel pipe coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 14.0 billion by the end of 2033.
Architectural Coatings Market: The architectural coatings market accumulated a market value of US$ 77,888 Mn in 2021 and is expected to register a positive CAGR of 4.52% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by garnering a market value of US$ 121,000 Mn.
Performance Coatings Market: The global performance coatings market is expected to value at US$ 95.9 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 160.7 billion by the end of 2032.
Shipping Container Coatings Market: The market for shipping container coatings witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.
About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak
Email: yash@factmr.com
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube
- Vishay Intertechnology 4-Quadrant Silicon PIN Photodiode Receives 2022 China IoT Innovation Award From Elecfans - May 3, 2023
- eXp Realty Announces Expanded Leadership in the Caribbean and Latin American Regions - May 3, 2023
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces New ULTRAPEM™ Series of Pitch Energy Modules for Wind Turbines - May 3, 2023