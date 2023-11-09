The global phenol market is expected to touch US$ 15.3 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 3.7%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Phenol Market is valued at US$ 11.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Phenol, also known as carbolic acid, is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C6H5OH. It is a white crystalline solid with a characteristic sweet, tarry odor. Phenol is a type of organic compound that contains a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a benzene ring. This hydroxyl group makes phenol an aromatic alcohol.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global phenol market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including sales channel, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global phenol market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global phenol market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Phenol Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, plastic reagents is expected to dominate the phenol market, principally due to the ubiquitous nature of plastic.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 11.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 15.3 billion Growth Rate 3.7% Key Market Drivers Rising chemical industry

Rising consumer goods market

Advancements in technology Companies Profiled INEOS

Shell

Dow

Mitsui Chemicals

Cepsa

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

LG CHEM

Honeywell International Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Lummus Technology

Solvay

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global phenol market include,

In August 2022, INEOS acquired Mitsui Phenols. This strategic acquisition aligns well with INEOS’ existing business operations and brings an additional 310,000 metric tons per annum (ktpa) of phenol production capacity to their portfolio.

In June 2022, INEOS introduced INVIRIDIS, a new low carbon bio product line intended for its phenol acetone and alphamethylstyrene business segment.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global phenol market growth include INEOS, Shell, Dow, Mitsui Chemicals, Cepsa, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, LG CHEM, Honeywell International Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Lummus Technology, and Solvay, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global phenol market based on sales channel, application, end user and region

Global Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Direct Channel Indirect Channel

Global Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Automotive Consumer Goods Agro Chemicals Chemicals Others (Adhesives & Coatings, etc.)

Global Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Bisphenol-A Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Nylon-KA Oil Plastic Reagents Others

Global Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Phenol Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Phenol Report:

What will be the market value of the global phenol market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global phenol market?

What are the market drivers of the global phenol market?

What are the key trends in the global phenol market?

Which is the leading region in the global phenol market?

What are the major companies operating in the global phenol market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global phenol market?

