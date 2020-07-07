Phenom and Collaborative Solutions Team Up to Maximize Talent Experience Management Impact

Joint approach provides HR with expert-level implementation, adoption and optimization to accelerate transformation

PHILADELPHIA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), and Collaborative Solutions , a leading global finance and HR transformation consultancy, today announced they have entered a Strategic Alliance Agreement to help new Phenom users quickly implement, adopt and optimize the AI-driven TXM platform.

Recruiting technology is a necessity in today’s talent landscape to attract, engage and convert candidates and retain employees. However, the process to learn, adopt and utilize new HR technology consumes time and productivity of talent acquisition staff members. According to the Society of HR Management (SHRM), 70% of software implementations fail because users are not provided with proper training and support during the implementation process.

Collaborative Solutions provides strategic planning, cloud deployment, managed services, change management and adoption, as well as continuous optimization. As an end-to-end service provider, Collaborative Solutions will bring its expertise to accelerate deployment and optimization of the TXM platform and provide continued training and support after the platform is implemented. This alliance will help ensure Phenom users incorporate best technology practices for data compliance and increased ROI.

“We are thrilled to be working with Collaborative Solutions, as they are the market leader in digital transformation services,” said Saumil Gandhi, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Phenom. “Our alliance will help Phenom users maximize their investment in talent experience technology with smooth platform activation and optimization.”

“Collaborative Solutions is excited to add a full suite of services around the Phenom Talent Experience Management platform to its portfolio,” said Bob Maller, President and Chief Culture Officer at Collaborative Solutions. “Together with Phenom, we will provide customers with unprecedented ability to strategize, deploy, manage, adopt and optimize their entire talent operations.”

The AI-powered Phenom Talent Experience Management platform provides companies with a unified solution for Candidate Experience, Recruiter Experience, Employee Experience and Management Experience to personalize and automate every talent journey. Comprised of the Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Gigs and Referrals, TXM helps candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize recruitment strategy and spend.

