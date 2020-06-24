Phenom Launches HR Podcast & Live Stream Video Series, The Talent Experience Show

Helping human resource professionals learn about complex topics, best practices and innovative technology

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced the launch of a new weekly HR podcast and live stream video series, The Talent Experience Show , that explores the latest industry trends and best practices with guests from talent acquisition and talent management. As the global workforce prepares for recovery, the show serves as a space for HR leaders to come together and navigate the current talent landscape.

Hosted by Phenom, The Talent Experience Show fosters conversations about candidate and recruiter experiences, as well as relevant technology. The podcast and live stream sessions feature industry-leading executives and have covered topics such as navigating the return to work during a pandemic, preparing for recovery and improving the talent experience with psychology-based research from field practitioners.

The show educates HR leaders on topics that range from artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots to video interviewing and diversity & inclusion. Additional themes include:

Virtual recruiting

Learning & development

Skills gap analysis

Succession planning

Psychometrics

Forecasting & analytics

Bias in AI

HR system integrations

The Talent Experience Show podcast broadcasts weekly and can be found on most listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Overcast , and Google Play . Live stream sessions occur every Thursday at noon EST on Phenom’s YouTube , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter channels.

“HR is rapidly evolving, and practitioners are seeking digestible, valuable and interactive content that helps them prepare for and address changes in the workplace,” said Tom Tate, Director of Product Marketing at Phenom. “The Talent Experience Show brings together HR trailblazers who share their expertise—but more importantly, challenge traditional industry practices and push conversations forward.”

Phenom delivers the industry’s leading AI-driven Talent Experience Management platform, which provides companies with a unified solution for Candidate Experience, Recruiter Experience, Employee Experience and Management Experience to personalize and automate every talent journey. Comprised of the Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Gigs and Referrals, TXM helps candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize recruitment strategy and spend.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

