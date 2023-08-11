The strong expansion of the U.S personal care sector significantly influences the growth of the phenyl propanol market within the nation.

Rockville, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Phenyl Propanol Market is surging and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% due to its widespread applications across various industries creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 125.2 million.

In the pharmaceutical industry, phenyl propanol is used as an intermediate in the synthesis of numerous drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its role as a versatile building block for pharmaceutical compounds has led to an increased demand, as the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand and innovate.

Furthermore, the food industry has also shown a growing interest in phenyl propanol due to its natural fragrance properties. It is used as a flavouring agent in various food products, contributing to the rising demand from the food and beverage sector.

One of the primary drivers of phenyl propanol’s market growth is the booming personal care industry. With an estimated increase in the number of personal care users anticipated to reach 1.52 billion by 2027, with a user penetration rate of 14.5% in 2023, and average spending estimated at US$ 184.1, the demand for efficient and safe ingredients is expected to surge.

Phenyl propanol finds extensive use in cosmetics, perfumes, and skincare products, owing to its pleasant aroma and versatility in formulations. As consumers become more conscious about the quality and safety of personal care products, the demand for high-quality ingredients like phenyl propanol rises.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global phenyl propanol market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 315.6 million in 2033 from US$ 199.4 million in 2023

in 2033 from in 2023 China is expected to project a growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period

during the forecast period North America is a prominent region and is expected to account for a market share of 24.5%

<99% purity segment is likely to hold a market share of 84.9% in 2023

in 2023 Prominent players operating in the phenyl propanol market are ACS International, Ashland, Associate Allied Chemicals, Evonik, M&U International LLC, Minafin, and Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

“Government Initiatives and Consumer Shift Towards the Use of Plant-based Ingredients in Food & Personal Care Industry is Likely to Fuel the Phenyl Propanol Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Effective marketing and branding strategies to help companies differentiate their phenyl propanol from other alternatives available and increase brand visibility. This will increase customer awareness and market share for phenyl propanol-based personal and home care products. Enhancement of suppliers and distributors network is likely to boost the growth of the players operating in the market in terms of revenue.

In order to attract potential clients who are prepared to spend money on natural component-based personal care goods, market participants are deliberately advertising phenyl propanol as an eco-friendly and natural ingredient utilised in personal care and cosmetic products.

By employing this tactic, the producers of phenyl propanol are stimulating consumer demand for the chemical in personal items, which end users are willing to accept. Therefore, for the businesses competing in the target market, strategic marketing and investment in the distribution channel proved to be the best course of action.

Key Companies Profiled

ACS International

Ashland

Associate Allied Chemicals

Evonik

M&U International LLC

Minafin

Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Thriving Phenyl Propanol Market in the US: Nurtured by the Blossoming Personal Care Industry

The flourishing trajectory of the US phenyl propanol market finds its roots intertwined with the robust growth of the personal care sector. As the beauty and personal care market in the United States continues its steady expansion, projected to reach a revenue of approximately US$ 92.8 billion in 2023, the surge in demand for innovative and premium personal care products plays a pivotal role in propelling the phenyl propanol market forward.

Phenyl propanol, an aromatic compound known for its delightful floral fragrance, has become a staple in the formulation of fragrances, essential oils, and a range of personal care items. Its appeal lies not only in its sensory attributes but also in its compatibility with the growing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients. This inclination toward sustainability and wellness has led to a heightened interest in phenyl propanol derived from natural sources, capturing the attention of manufacturers and consumers alike.

As brands within the personal care industry vie to introduce novel and captivating products that resonate with evolving consumer preferences, the demand for phenyl propanol surges. This surge, in turn, acts as a catalyst for market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness among consumers about the advantages of incorporating safe and sustainable ingredients further amplifies the call for phenyl propanol in various personal care applications.

Consequently, the thriving US personal care industry’s pursuit of innovation and high-quality offerings, coupled with the escalating preference for natural ingredients, forms a dynamic synergy that propels the phenyl propanol market to new heights. The intertwining of these trends underscores the significance of this compound in shaping the present and future landscape of personal care, and by extension, the broader market it serves.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the phenyl propanol market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the purity (<99% and >99%), function (fragrance masking agent, preservative, solvent, intermediate, and flavoring agent), application (cosmetics and personal care products formulation, pharmaceutical formulation, and food & beverage processing), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

