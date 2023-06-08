Rising Developments in Newborn Metabolic Screening will propel the Global Market for Phenylketonuria Treatment Market. Increasing Focus on Technological Advancements Shaping the Landscape for Phenylketonuria Therapeutics in North America

NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global phenylketonuria therapeutics market is expected to generate a market value of US$ 1 Billion in 2023 and a market value of US$ 2.28 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033. From 2018 to 2022, the market for Phenylketonuria Therapeutics grew at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Phenylketonuria is an inherited metabolic disorder that affects the way the body processes protein. Patients with PKU are unable to properly break down an amino acid called phenylalanine, which can lead to the build-up of toxic substances in the body. If left untreated, PKU can cause severe intellectual disability, seizures, and other neurological problems.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact Businesses. Find more details in our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16868

The global PKU therapeutics market is driven by a growing awareness of the disease and the availability of advanced treatments. The market is also benefiting from an increasing number of diagnostic tests and genetic screening programs that help identify patients with PKU at an early stage.

The primary treatment for PKU involves a strict, lifelong diet that restricts the intake of phenylalanine. However, many patients find it difficult to adhere to this diet, and as a result, they may require additional treatments. These include medications that help reduce the amount of phenylalanine in the blood, as well as enzyme replacement therapies that help break down phenylalanine more effectively.

It must be noted that the market is set to benefit from the development of new and innovative therapies for PKU. For example, gene therapy is an emerging area of research that aims to correct the genetic defects that cause PKU. Other promising approaches include the use of RNA interference to reduce the production of phenylalanine in the liver, as well as the use of enzyme replacement therapies that are more effective than current treatments.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the phenylketonuria therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The global phenylketonuria therapeutics market is expected to grow with an 8.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

As of 2033, the phenylketonuria therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 2.28 Billion.

According to the FMI analysis, the hospital pharmacies segment accounts for the largest market share.

North America is expected to possess 40% market share for the Phenylketonuria Therapeutics market.

The East & South Asia market is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, with a share of 20% during the forecast period.

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fuelling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering phenylketonuria therapeutics,” says an FMI analyst.

Are you looking for more details about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16868

Market Competition

Key players in the market include companies such as Competition Deep Dive, Cigna, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Codexis, Inc., Erytech Pharma, SOM Innovation Biotech SL, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Retrophin, Inc., Danone, Censa Pharmaceuticals, Homology Medicines, Inc., along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

In January 2023, Jnana Therapeutics was granted clearance by the FDA for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JNT-517, a drug being developed to treat phenylketonuria (PKU). This condition is difficult to treat. The biotechnology company is using its advanced chemoproteomics platform to discover drugs for challenging targets.

The Phase 1 program of JNT-517 is currently underway in healthy volunteers in Australia and will expand to include clinical sites in the U.S. The Phase 1b sub-study will evaluate the drug’s effectiveness in individuals with PKU, with the potential to demonstrate clinical proof of concept that supports a subsequent registrational program.

More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global phenylketonuria therapeutics market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of drug type (kuwan and playnziq), route of administration (oral, parenteral, intravenous and subcutaneous), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16868

Key Players:

The Cigna Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Codexis Inc.

Erytech Pharma S.A

SOM Innovation Biotech S.A

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (Theriva)

Retrophin Inc. (Travere Therapeutics)

Danone S.A.

Censa Pharmaceuticals (PTC Therapeutics)

Homology Medicines Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Phenylketonuria Therapeutics Industry Survey

Drug Type:

Kuvan

Playnziq

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Phenylketonuria Therapeutics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Drug Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Drug Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Drug Type, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Kuvan

5.3.2. Playnziq

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Drug Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Drug Type, 2023 to 2033

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-16868

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape:

Leukemia Therapeutics Treatment Market Size: During the forecast period, the leukemia therapeutics treatment market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 17 Billion by 2024, from a valuation of US$ 13 Billion in 2020.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Share: The global lung cancer therapeutics market share is projected to reach US$ 48,725.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period.

Acrocallosal Syndrome Therapeutics Market Growth: The global acrocallosal therapeutics market is currently valued at US$ 147.9 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 412.4 Million by 2033.

Bartonellosis Therapeutics Market Trend: The global bartonellosis therapeutics market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 3.72 Billion.

Asia Pacific Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Forecast: The net worth of the reprocessed medical devices market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be US$ 428.4 million in 2023. By 2033, the market is estimated to reach US$ 1,639.4 million, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4%.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Analysis: The sleep apnea implants market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 317.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1,158.1 million by 2033. The adoption of Sleep Apnea Implants is likely to advance at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Laser Therapy Devices Market Sales: The laser therapy devices market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2033. The adoption of laser therapy devices is likely to advance at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

DNA Polymerase Market Outlook: The DNA polymerase market is likely to register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 353.9 million in 2023. The demand for DNA Polymerases is projected to surge with a projected CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 647.5 million.

Prostate-Specific Antigen Testing Market Volume: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 19.5 billion by 2033.

Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market Application: The global hypoparathyroidism treatment market was valued at US$ 777.4 million as of 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 841.9 million in 2023. During the 2023 to 2033 forecast period, the market is expected to incline at a CAGR of 7.7% and is expected to total US$ 1,767.4 million by the end of the said period of assessment.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com