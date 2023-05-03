WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PHH Mortgage Corporation (“PHH” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that it has entered into a reverse mortgage subservicing agreement with Finance of America Reverse LLC (“FAR”).

Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer at PHH, said, “We are very pleased to enter into this new subservicing relationship with FAR. This agreement is consistent with one of our core business strategies of growing our subservicing portfolio and is a testament to the strength and quality of our servicing platform as a premier subservicer for both forward and reverse mortgages. We look forward to a long-term relationship with FAR and delivering on the expectations that they have for their servicing partners and customers.”

As of the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s total reverse servicing portfolio was approximately $31 billion in UPB, which included approximately $23 billion in subservicing UPB. The agreement with FAR provides a meaningful opportunity to grow PHH’s reverse subservicing portfolio and strengthens its standing as the only organization in the U.S. that can both originate and subservice reverse mortgages.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

About Finance of America Reverse

As a retirement solutions company and part of the Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) family of companies, Finance of America Reverse is committed to empowering people with the tools they need to achieve financial independence and get to work on retirement. Through its team of Licensed Loan Officers and network of professional and wholesale partners, Finance of America Reverse offers products and services designed to help older Americans include home equity in their retirement plans. The company is licensed nationally and is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA).

