NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
Class Period: January 1, 2019 to December 19, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.
Learn more about your recoverable losses in PHI:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pldt-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?id=38057&from=3
PLDT Inc. NEWS – PHI NEWS
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that PLDT Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in PLDT you have until April 7, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased PLDT securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the PHI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pldt-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?id=38057&from=3
ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com
