PHI Group Inc. and Digital Solutions Company Ltd. Sign Comprehensive Business Cooperation Agreement to Collaborate in Technology Development

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.comPHIL), a company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”), and the establishment of Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam, today announced that the Company has signed a Business Cooperation Agreement with Digital Solutions Company, Ltd., a Vietnam-based company, to cooperate in developing technical solutions for a variety of industries, including real estate, energy, agriculture and healthcare using digital, blockchain and crypto technologies.

Digital Solutions will immediately assist CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP to launch the new disruptive carbon mitigation initiative in the coming weeks and also support PHI Group with technological solutions for the Asia Diamond Exchange to be established in Vietnam, as well as jointly advance a number of special projects that have the potential to create very significant value for shareholders of both companies.

Hoang Le Anh Tuan, Chairman of Digital Solutions Co., stated: “We are delighted to have reached this cooperation agreement, which will be our first step towards great achievements. Both sides share the same ideology that investing in technology in the fields of agriculture, green energy, blockchain, finance, etc. will bring sustainable benefits to society and ourselves.” Anh Tuan added: “ We also look forward to jointly building a strong foundation for financial investment and comprehensive support for potential tech startups in the world. Please wait for further news from us, it will be very soon.”

Dinh Hoang Vo, Vice President of Global Business Development of PHI Group, concurred: “It is a great pleasure to work with Anh Tuan and his highly professional and talented members. By sharing the same vision and combining our strengths and experiences, we are confident that our cooperation will yield tremendous benefits in the days to come.”  

About PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) is committed to creating long-term shareholder value by primarily focusing on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. In addition, the Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions, invests in select industries and special situations and adopts blockchain and crypto technologies to provide innovative solutions that may potentially create additional significant value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

PHI Group, Inc.
+1-714-793-2997
info@phiglobal.com

