Phibro Animal Health Corporation Announces a Significant Advance in the Development of a Vaccine Against African Swine Fever

TEANECK, N.J., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) today announced it is pursuing patent protection following a significant advance in the on-going development of a vaccine for African Swine Fever (ASF).  This important step in the vaccine development process involves the identification of immunogenic epitopes and proteins that show strong potential to form the basis for a vaccine against ASF.

Phibro’s R&D team and its collaborators made this identification through the use of a unique bioinformatics analysis tool in order to select for the highest potential epitopes and proteins capable of eliciting protective immune response.

Phibro’s approach is to create a specific epitope-based vaccine, rather than following the more conventional path of an attenuated live vaccine.  If successful, this approach would not only be an effective response to ASF but would result in a vaccine that presents no risk of further spreading the disease.

Jack Bendheim, Phibro’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ASF’s decimation of China’s swine population represents not just a crisis for the entire swine husbandry industry but, more importantly, a food security crisis for mankind.  The identification of this group of peptides and proteins is a key milestone in Phibro’s pursuit of a solution for this devastating disease.  While we still have much work ahead of us, we have made important progress toward reaching that goal and we take pride in potentially being part of the solution to such an urgent problem.” 

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources.  For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business and are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Phibro expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Richard Johnson
Chief Financial Officer
+1-201-329-7300
or
[email protected]

