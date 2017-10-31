PHICOMM Launches in the US Market on Amazon.com

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PHICOMM, the leading developer of smart home devices, announced today its official launch in the US consumer electronics market. The company will debut the first of its products to hit the US market on Amazon.com.

PHICOMM was founded in 2009 in Shanghai, China and develops solutions for the consumer and smart home markets. The US expansion comes after an annual growth rate of over 200% and the increasing popularity of its smart home devices in China. The company has over 80% market share in the wireless A/C market in China and will continue to increase its presence in the US market.

The US headquarters are based in San Jose and will focus on bringing PHICOMM’s smart home solutions to the US market and expanding its business units as well as market share. PHICOMM invested $2 million to launch in North America and is investing an additional $1 million to develop its new smart home division in the US. PHICOMM’s smart home products will include smart routers, range extenders, smart scale, a robotic vacuum cleaner, wearables and other smart gadgets.

Industry veteran, Del Larsh (formerly with ViewSonic) will spearhead the US expansion. As a seasoned executive with a strong technology background that oversaw major accounts at ViewSonic such as Amazon, Costco, Wal-mart, Buy.com, Micro Center, and Overstock.com, Del is able to drive innovation and sales strategy and will be instrumental to PHICOMM’s growth in the US.

“PHICOMM is a major corporation in China. Its expansion into the US market comes on the heels of a long-standing track record of success in the Chinese market,” stated Del Larsh, vice president of sales and marketing at PHICOMM. “This is an exciting time in technology, especially with the dawn of the smart home market. We are excited to launch at such a time with innovative solutions that are destined to drive the market forward.”

About PHICOMM

PHICOMM is the leading developer of smart home devices and cloud solutions. The company name is derived from the Greek ‘Phi’ and the English ‘Communication’ to deliver ‘perfect communication’. With R&D bases in Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, and Shenzhen as well as in Munich and now San Jose, PHICOMM is dedicated to manufacturing superior products and delivering unparalleled technical support. For more information about PHICOMM, please visit the company’s web site at www.phicomm.com.

PHICOMM is a registered trademark of PHICOMM in the US and other countries. Other marks may be mentioned herein that belong to other companies.

