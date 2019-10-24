Philadelphia’s Third GIANT Heirloom Market™ – Featuring Underground Taproom – to Open November 15 in Northern Liberties

Popular with neighbors in Graduate Hospital and University City, new urban-focused format advances company’s strategic growth

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GIANT Food Stores announced today it will open its new GIANT Heirloom Market™ in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. The two-level 13,000-square-foot store, at 1002 N. Second St., is the third GIANT Heirloom Market to open in the city this year. Highlights of the new location include an underground taproom and gaming area, a first for the company.

“Much like Philadelphia’s story continues to unfold, so does the story of GIANT Heirloom Market, and our new store in Northern Liberties is the next exciting chapter,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. “We continue to learn, and our new location will bring new innovations while featuring what customers love most about GIANT Heirloom Market – fresh produce, locally made products and our Nature’s Promise brand.”

Tommy McClain, a grocery veteran with more than 20 years experience, has been named manager of the Northern Liberties GIANT Heirloom Market. McClain, who joined GIANT in 2016, has played an integral part in the opening of both the Graduate Hospital and University City locations.

“Northern Liberties is always buzzing with activity and that’s especially true at the corner of North Second and Wildey Streets as we get ready to open the doors to our newest GIANT Heirloom Market next month, just in time for the holiday season,” said McClain. “We’re looking forward to getting to know our new neighbors, introducing them to all that GIANT Heirloom Market has to offer and serving families in Northern Liberties.”

The Underground: A Place to Sip, Savor and Socialize

Unique to the Northern Liberties GIANT Heirloom Market is “The Underground,” a taproom in the lower level. Windows in the floor of the grocery store on the main level will offer a peek into the taproom below to encourage shoppers to check out The Underground. This space will offer more than 40 craft beers, wines, hard seltzers and hard kombucha on tap, plus a gaming area with classic arcade games, shuffleboard and a Scrabble Wall. Customers can sample an ounce or order a full pour of their beverage of choice from touch screens above each tap. All offerings in the taproom are also available to go.

“As we created each GIANT Heirloom Market, we listened to the community and let their feedback guide our plans,” added McClain. “In our conversations, they told us they enjoyed having that third place away from home and work – a place to unwind, get a casual bite with friends, maybe have a drink or play a game. The Underground is our response to their wishes.”

Focus on Fresh and Local

Situated across from the Piazza, the store will offer this energetic neighborhood a wide selection of high‐quality, fresh, local, and seasonal foods, convenient grab-and-go meals, and a large gluten-free section. The curated selection of wine and beer comes complete with a rapid bottle chiller. The store will also highlight GIANT’S private-label brand Nature’s Promise®.

Like the first two GIANT Heirloom Markets, the Northern Liberties location will feature Philadelphia‐area food purveyors including:

Claudio Specialty Foods

High Street on Market

Isgro Pastries

One Village Coffee

Additional features of the store include:

Boar’s Head deli products

DIY olive oil and vinegar blending station

Easy self-checkout stations, all named after local streets

Gourmet cheese section with pairing recommendations

High Street on Market pretzel cart

Kombucha on tap

Large produce and plant-based food departments

Sampling stations

Sushi

To meet the needs of its on-the-go customers, the store will also offer a number of technology-driven conveniences. Through GIANT DIRECT , customers can access tens of thousands of items found in GIANT stores, all of which can be easily ordered online for next-day pick up or delivery. Customers can also find meal inspiration, build a shopping list and check items off as they shop with the Scan It! Express mobile app, saving time and money.

The store will operate 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week and will also employ a talented team of more than 50 partners who are passionate about food and are willing to help customers find fresh, quality products.

The Story of GIANT Heirloom Market

GIANT Heirloom Market is a new store concept, format and product mix specially designed for urban neighborhoods. GIANT Heirloom Market was the result of intense local focus group sessions, market research and format exploration. While listening to the community’s needs to determine the store’s product variety, inspiration was also found abroad at contemporary, small grocery stores throughout Europe and Amsterdam.

The GIANT Heirloom Market format blends modern innovation and community focus, while delivering the quality expected by GIANT, to bring real, better-for-you food to its neighbors. Although GIANT Heirloom Market has a smaller footprint than other GIANT stores, the product selection, store layout and technological upgrades have been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today’s city-dwellers.

The first GIANT Heirloom Market opened January 25 in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood in Philadelphia at 2303 Bainbridge Street and the second opened August 2 in University City at 3401 Chestnut Street. One more location – in Queen Village at 201 South Street – is also planned.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented associates supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 115 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market and GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Contact:

Ashley Flower

717-254-2971

[email protected]

