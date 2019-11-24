Philippine leader sacks drugs tsar after 18 days

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday fired his chief political rival from the role of “drugs tsar”, accusing her of embarrassing the country by trying to draw undue international attention to his war on drugs.
