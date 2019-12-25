Philippine typhoon Phanfone ruins Christmas for travelers, evacuees

Christmas turned to chaos for many holiday observers in the central Philippines as a typhoon with strong winds and heavy rains destroyed homes, cut off power and stranded travelers, disaster officials said on Wednesday.
