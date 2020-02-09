Thirty Filipinos returned to the Philippines on Sunday from Wuhan City in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 800 in the mainland, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Philippines evacuates 30, including infant, from virus-hit Wuhan - February 8, 2020
- Thai soldier who killed 20 shot dead in shopping mall siege - February 8, 2020
- Thai mass shooter killed 20, wounded 42: health official - February 8, 2020