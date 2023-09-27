Builds on Its Support of Local Neighbors with Free Resources to Drive Small Business Success

CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced it is building on its commitment to small businesses through a new sponsorship with The SCORE Foundation (the “Foundation”), the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors. Funding from the sponsorship will help support The SCORE Foundation’s free mentor network and education programs for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The partnership reinforces PECO’s commitment to its Neighbors – what the Company calls its retail tenants. With more than 2,500 local Neighbors located across PECO’s portfolio of 274 neighborhood shopping centers, the Company fosters prosperous small business communities across the U.S.

“Many of our Neighbors are locally owned small businesses, and we are constantly looking for ways to help invest in their success and provide resources to help them thrive,” said Katelyn Wloszek, Senior Director of Customer Experience at PECO. “Through the Foundation, our Neighbors have access to a variety of educational programs and expert mentorship from some of the nation’s top business leaders across industries and functions. We are honored to partner with the Foundation and thrilled to bring additional support to our local Neighbors, who are integral to the communities they serve.”

Last year, more than 228,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners participated in the Foundation’s national webinars on a myriad of business operations topics, and nearly 280,000 free mentoring sessions took place, providing one-on-one expert advice and coaching. PECO plans to make the Foundation’s free mentoring and education programs available to its local Neighbors through the ID Plans Tenant Portal. Neighbors will have access to webinars, mentor matching programs, workshops and other educational materials.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2023, PECO managed 294 shopping centers, including 274 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

