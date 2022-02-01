Breaking News
Pho Mai Coming Soon to Eden Prairie’s New Asia Mall

Minnesota’s premier Vietnamese restaurant will bring authentic dishes to its new flagship location.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pho Mai, Minnesota’s premier Vietnamese restaurant, will soon be coming to Eden Prairie’s new Asia Mall. Michael Bui and his wife, Mai Bui, long-time residents of Eden Prairie and owners of Pho Mai, are pleased to announce that they have signed a lease for their new restaurant, which will operate as the new flagship location.

The Buis currently own four other restaurants around the Twin Cities area. The couple is thrilled to be able to bring their ultra-authentic Vietnamese cuisine to the wonderful city of Eden Prairie, with dynamic dishes such as pho, com, bun, nem nuong, egg rolls, spring rolls, and banh mi sandwiches, set to be served daily at the new establishment. 

The couple’s existing restaurants include: 

– MT Noodles in Brooklyn Park, MN 

– Pho Mai in Minneapolis, MN 

– Bober Tea in Minneapolis, MN 

– Mochi Dough in Minneapolis, MN

The Buis will be teaming up with Mai’s brother, Peter Do, to open the new 3,600 square foot restaurant. The Eden Prairie location is expected to open in the later portion of summer 2022.

“We have lived in Eden Prairie for over 20 years, and we simply love the community. We raised our four kids through the EP school system, and we are thrilled to now be able to live, play, and work in Eden Prairie,” said Michael Bui.  

“Given the 20-plus years we’ve spent in Eden Prairie, we came to realize that our city lacked an authentic Vietnamese restaurant. Thus, when the new Asia Mall was announced, we quickly secured the rights to open a Vietnamese restaurant in the mall. Our goal has always been to be the premier Vietnamese restaurant in Minnesota, and we hope being located in the new Asia Mall will help us achieve that goal.” 

To learn more about Pho Mai’s newest location in the new Asia Mall, and for a full list of its unique and authentic Vietnamese dishes, please visit www.phomai.com.

About Pho Mai

Pho Mai specializes in fast, fresh, and delicious Vietnamese cuisine. It is like you are eating in Vietnam with every visit.

Contact Information

Michael and Mai Bui at 612-444-1279

