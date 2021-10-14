Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Phoenix Lending Survey Results Reveals a Weakened U.S. Economy in the Near and Long Term

Phoenix Lending Survey Results Reveals a Weakened U.S. Economy in the Near and Long Term

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From the third quarter Phoenix Management “Lending Climate in America” survey results reveals a weakened U.S. economy in the near and long term.

After a brief resurgence, lenders displayed a more adverse outlook and assessment of the U.S. economy for the near and long term. The GPA for the U.S. economy in the near term significantly decreased 56 percentage points to 2.23 from the Q2 2021 results of 2.79. Additionally, lenders optimism of the U.S. economy in the long term weakened, decreasing 13 percentage points to a 2.23 from the previous quarter’s results of 2.36.

August had the fewest number of new workers in the last seven months. When asked as we move forward into Q4’21 and 2022, do you expect the job market to slowly bounce back, 77% of lenders surveyed believe that even with the delta variant, the job market will likely bounce back as the holiday season approaches. Twenty-three percent of lenders believe the surge of the delta variant will lead to hiring freezes as a precaution for a potential shutdown.

Phoenix’s Q3 2021 “Lending Climate in America” survey asked lenders what factor they expect to be the most challenging for borrowers. Of the lenders surveyed, 62% of lenders expect supply chain management to be the most challenging factor, while 38% expect labor costs to be the most challenging factor for borrowers through the first quarter of 2022.

Lenders were also surveyed this quarter to determine how borrowers are currently combatting inflationary pressure. The vast majority of lenders, 77%, believe borrowers are currently combatting inflationary pressures by raising their prices and limiting discounts offered to customers. Fifteen percent of lenders believe borrowers are absorbing the margin compression on a temporary basis, while 8% believe borrowers are reducing operating expenses and/or eliminating waste to combat inflationary pressure.   

“Confidence in the near-term U.S. economy weakened after a brief resurgence earlier this year,” says Michael Jacoby, Senior Managing Director and Shareholder of Phoenix. “While lenders seem to be uncertain about the U.S. economy in the near and long term, the majority of lenders surveyed believe that even with the delta variant, the job market will likely bounce back which is positive as we enter Q4/21 and the holiday season.”

To see the full results of Phoenix’s “Lending Climate in America” Survey, please visit https://www.phoenixmanagement.com/lending-survey/

About Phoenix:
For 35 years, Phoenix has provided smarter, operationally focused solutions for middle market companies in transition. Phoenix Management Services® provides turnaround, crisis and interim management, and specialized advisory for both distressed and growth-oriented companies. Phoenix Transaction Advisory Services® provides quality of earnings, operational diligence, Quality of Enterprise®, business integration, sell-side business preparation, and other transaction related support. Phoenix Capital Resources® provides seamless investment banking solutions including M&A advisory, complex restructurings and capital placements. Phoenix Capital Resources is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Proven. Results®.

If you would like to learn more about Phoenix, please visit http://www.phoenixmanagement.com/ or http://www.phoenixcapitalresources.com/

Contact: Michael Jacoby
(610) 358-4700
mjacoby@phoenixmanagement.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.