Phoenix Software International’s (E)JES Update Features Interface Modernization

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On September 26, 2019, Phoenix Software International, Inc., made available (E)JES V5R9, an update to its z/OS system management product. This software release continues Phoenix Software’s initiative to help modernize the z/OS user experience. (E)JES V5R9 includes Zowe Conformant REST API and CLI components as well as enhancements to its z/OSMF workflow-driven installation. By embracing these new technologies designed to standardize, optimize, and streamline common z/OS tasks, Phoenix Software aims to help bridge the skills gap and make the mainframe more accessible to all IT professionals.

Zowe is an open source project hosted by the Open Mainframe Project, developed to integrate mainframe applications and data across the enterprise. Phoenix Software is a participant in the Zowe Conformance Program, which aims to give users a high level of common functionality, interoperability and user experience. (E)JES V5R9 has two Zowe Conformant components:

  • Zowe REST API providing access to (E)JES: The (E)JES REST API provides a standard RESTful web services interface to (E)JES. The full power of the traditional (E)JES API is available via the Zowe REST API.
  • (E)JES plug-in for Zowe CLI: The (E)JES Zowe CLI plug-in brings your syslog or operlog to the Windows, MacOS and Linux command line. With options for scanning the log for text, the CLI can help support DevOps and automation using tools available on these alternate platforms. Future releases of the CLI will surface additional (E)JES functions, such as Job Status and Activity, and will be delivered using a continuous delivery model.

Last year, (E)JES included the first iteration of a guided install using a z/OSMF workflow. V5R9 now provides an enhanced workflow with expert-system assistance for the basic installation steps, which enables (E)JES installation and initial configuration from the web-based z/OSMF interface and without using a 3270 emulator.

Ed Jaffe, Chief Technology Officer at Phoenix Software International, said, “If IBM continues to improve this functionality, streamline the processes, and more and more independent software vendors push the limits of what the technology can do, we will have a common and very powerful GUI-based installation strategy for z/OS that rivals those on other platforms.” Mr. Jaffe demonstrated an early version of the new installation method in a webinar held in March 2019, z/OSMF Workflow-Driven Installation.

Phoenix Software mainframe products CONDOR, FALCON, and CYGNET are also receiving maintenance releases. More information and product downloads are available on the Phoenix Software International website.

About Phoenix Software International

Phoenix Software International, Inc. (www.phoenixsoftware.com) is a systems software development company providing software solutions to enterprises around the world. Phoenix offers a wide range of products for the mainframe platform as well as Windows- and Web-based workstation platforms.

Press Contact:
(310) 338-0400
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
