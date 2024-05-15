PHOENIX, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mint Condition is proud to announce Miranda Balduf as the new master franchisor for the Phoenix region, marking the company’s official entry into the Phoenix market.

With a focus on delivering exceptional cleaning services that exceed business expectations, Mint Condition aims to address the challenges of maintaining a clean work environment amidst busy schedules. By preventing issues before they arise, Mint Condition eliminates the need for constant supervision, providing peace of mind for businesses.

With over 15+ years of experience in corporate leadership, Miranda Balduf brings a diverse and seasoned background to her role as a master franchisor. Excited about the opportunity to venture into business ownership with Mint Condition, Miranda’s expertise and skills have been lauded by Jack Saumby, the founder of Mint Condition, who recognized her ability to nurture franchisees within her region effectively.

“Miranda is extremely dynamic. She has a very strong management background. This is very important for our model because she’s going to help with developing the franchisees within her system,” Jack stated.

Motivated by a desire for independence and the opportunity to work autonomously alongside her husband, who brings valuable franchising experience, Miranda selected Mint Condition as their franchise of choice.

For Miranda, effective leadership hinges on establishing a strong vision, communicating with transparency and authenticity, and promoting a collaborative culture. Miranda stated, “Company success is dependent on teamwork. Having a process is important, but operational excellence is impossible without a group of individuals that are empowered to participate and utilize their skills.”

If you are in search of professional office cleaning services or interested in exploring franchise opportunities in Phoenix, reach out to Miranda Balduf at Mint Condition’s Phoenix office located at 2025 N 3rd Street, Phoenix, 85004, or contact them at (480) 716-2500 for more information.