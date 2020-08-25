Breaking News
PhoneRepair.com Launches Phone Repair Maps and Phone Repair Forums

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PhoneRepair.com or simply Phone Repair™ is an online community and resource center dedicated to all things phone repair, from do-it-yourselfers to phone repair shop operators and professionals, to consumers with broken phones who are looking for somebody reputable that they can trust to fix their smartphone.

Phone Repair Maps is an online directory to help consumers find phone repair shops. Phone repair shop owners are encouraged to create an account, so they can take full control over your Phone Repair Maps profile page. This will create another search engine results page listing in Google, Bing, Yahoo, and search engines dedicated to your shop. Claim your business listing if your business is already in this online directory, or create a free account to add a listing.

Phone Repair Forums is an online community and forum for the phone repair community. Phone repair shop owners and professionals are encouraged to join Phone Repair Forums, contribute and start establishing a reputation on the most prestigious domain name and brand, PhoneRepair.com, in the phone repair business on the Internet.

Phone repair shop owners are also encouraged to submit their suggestions for PhoneRepair.com, Phone Repair Maps, and Phone Repair Forums and help build the #1 phone repair community online.

