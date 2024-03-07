Former Crowdstrike and Tanium leader brings decades of experience building and scaling disruptive security companies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc., the leading provider of unified, prevention-based security management for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced the appointment of Mike Sullivan as the President of Worldwide Field Operations, effective April 2024. An industry veteran with more than two decades of experience leading the sales and growth efforts at top cybersecurity companies, Sullivan will play a critical role in driving Phosphorus’ global revenue growth and market expansion.

With over 50 billion vulnerable, Internet-connected IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT devices globally, enterprises are in urgent need of new capabilities that can safely inventory, harden, remediate, monitor, and manage them at scale. Sullivan will be instrumental in helping Phosphorus realize this vast market potential as the world’s only proactive, best-of-breed Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Protection Platform covering the entire xIoT security and management lifecycle.

“Mike is an exceptional talent and has an outstanding track record leading go-to-market and field operations with some of the top cybersecurity companies in the industry,” said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus. “Mike will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform and services, grow our customer base, and build new strategic partnerships. We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to the team – his expertise and proven track record will be critical in delivering on our growth expectations as global demand intensifies for proactive IoT and OT CPS protection.”

Sullivan has 25 years of leadership experience in the cybersecurity and enterprise software industries, where he has long focused on sales and growth development for high-value companies. Prior to joining Phosphorus, Sullivan most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Talon Cyber Security (acquired by Palo Alto Networks). Sullivan has also held global leadership positions at Tanium, Crowdstrike, and several other high-growth organizations.

“Phosphorus’ disruptive forward-leaning technology is redefining the Cyber-Physical System security market, a new category that has the potential to be vastly bigger than the endpoint security market,” said Sullivan. “The expanding IoT and OT attack surface is becoming one of the most exploited threat vectors, and I’m thrilled to join a company with such phenomenal growth across major industries like healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing. Phosphorus goes above and beyond legacy detection-based endpoint and IoT/OT vendors by delivering the only platform that can discover, harden, remediate, and manage all xIoT assets at scale.”

Phosphorus’ Gartner-recognized Unified xIoT Security Management Platform is the industry’s only CPS Protection Platform proactively covering the entire security and management lifecycle for xIoT. Through its unique ability to directly communicate with over one million device models (including over 600 vendors) in their native languages, Phosphorus’ platform empowers all organizations to safely discover, harden, remediate, and manage any IoT/OT/IoMT device, including the most sensitive mission-critical and life-critical assets.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading CPS Protection Platform delivering a proactive approach to security management and breach prevention for the exploding IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT attack surface. Designed to find and secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and often unmonitored world of Cyber-Physical Systems across the xTended Internet of Things landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform provides unmatched security management and breach prevention across every industry vertical—delivering high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With patented xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the mitigation and remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, default credentials, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and expired or self-signed certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Threads , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io

