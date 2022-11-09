Photo Booth Market Growth Boost by social media Sharing Feature and Rising Global Trends

New York, US, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Photo Booth/Kiosk Market : Information by Product Type, By Component, By Application and Region —Forecast till 2030” the global photo booth/kiosk market will garner USD 7,472.4 MN, with a 9.7% CAGR through the estimated period (2022-2030).

Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Overview

The global photo booth/kiosk market is likely to grow profusely over the next few years. Advents of innovative designs intended to help increase consumer engagement at retail or duty-free shops would contribute to market growth. The idea of capturing a memorable moment is not a new trend in photography. However, the recent boom in encouraging and inspiring individuals to express themselves creatively through photography is catching people’s attention. A photo booth or kiosk is an automated, coin-operated camera and film processor encompassed in a vending machine.

It is a small area where people can insert coins into a slot to capture their picture. Hiring a photo booth rental service is trending to add fun and enjoyment for the guests and invitees. It allows users to select a backdrop that suits their taste or vibes, adding fun and memories. These booths are widely adopted in events with limited space, such as weddings, birthday parties, and corporate team-building events.

Top Players leading the photo booth/kiosk market include,

Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak-US)

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Olea Kiosks Inc.(US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

HiTi Digital Inc. (Taiwan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Photo-Me International plc (UK)

Photobooth Supply Co. (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Dakis Decision Systems Inc. (Canada)

PhotoBooth Vending (UK)

Global Display Solutions SpA (Italy)

TapSnap (Canada)

KIOSK Information Systems (US)

and ATA Photo Booths (US)

In addition to the predetermined entertainment options, enthusiasts can utilize the photo booth/kiosk whenever the mood strikes or find themselves in the company of loved ones. Photo booths or kiosks have also become an essential part of sales and marketing to engage customers to ensure their revisit to the brand. Customer engagement is a vital tool to achieve brand visibility.

They are installed at high-traffic locations like malls, retail stores, jewelers, and duty-free shops. The goal of photo booths/kiosks is to help improve the customer experience, and thus, they hugely benefit private consumer goods companies and retailers. With time and technological advances, digital photo booths or contemporary kiosks have replaced analog ones.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 7,472.4 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 9.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing need for photo booths/kiosks during events Key Market Drivers Increased inclination towards self service interactive kiosks Development of imaging technology

Industry Trends

The increasing awareness about the causal role photo booths/kiosks play in increasing brand value substantiates market demand. Moreover, growing investments transpired by industry players for new product development and improve the existing product line, increasing the market size.

Rising demand to offer improved customer experience boosts the photo booth/kiosk market revenues. Also, the increasing penetration of communication technology and devices, including the internet, Wi-Fi, smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices, escalate the market value to further height.

Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Segments

The photo booth/kiosk market report is segmented into product types, components, applications, and regions. The product type segment is sub-segmented into photo booths (open-air photo booths, enclosed photo booths, and mirror photo booths) and photo kiosks (mini photo kiosk and photo kiosk stand). The photo booth segment accounts for a larger market share, and it will grow at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecasted period.

The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services. The application segment is sub-segmented into pharmaceutical stores, grocery & convenience stores, electronics stores, and others. The region segment comprises Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global photo booth/kiosk market. Photo booths/kiosks are quite popular in the Americas due to their smaller space requirement, modern design, and multiple backdrop options. Besides, the capability of accommodating many people in a photo increases their adoption at parties and branding events.

Hiring photo booth rental services for wedding receptions, bars, parties, and other private & public events is a popular trend in the US and Canada. Moreover, vast technological advances and a highly raised economy in the region increase the market size. Market penetration of communication devices & technologies drives the regional market growth exponentially.

Europe stands as the second-largest market for photo booths/kiosks. The presence of many notable industry players and rising technological advances are key growth drivers. Additionally, the resurging economy is a major driving force, allowing a favorable environment to bring developments in technologies and deployments of these equipments.

APAC is an emerging market for photo booths/kiosks, witnessing increasing equipment deployments in malls and retail stores. The burgeoning retail and telecommunication sector helps penetration of photo booths/kiosks in the region. Besides, continual economic growth and technological advances in the region provide impetus to the market. The APAC photo booth/kiosk market will create a substantial revenue pocket.

Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the photo booth/kiosk market appears fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. Providers focus on improving market performance by acquiring promising companies in fast-growing markets. Manufacturers emphasize quality and develop standard & custom-designed photo booths/kiosks, providing superior performance and long-term service for demanding buyers.

Vendors rely on the latest technologies to ensure top-quality and maximum-performance products. They also improve, analyze, and update the software, implement improvements, and new technology launches to meet the changing customers’ needs. Substantial R&D investments are made in developing new technologies and products.

Nov. 12, 2021 — Apple Industries, a manufacturer of Face Place photo booths, announced its photo booth customized for outdoor spaces & locations, providing an in-demand experience for customers and opportunities for additional revenues & increased profits for operators. The collaboration with the Marvel Adventure Lab transforms the photo into a comic-style effect, making users look even more like their favourite Marvel characters.

