Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President, Business Management, and Chief Financial Officer at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Keith Munn has been promoted to vice president, business management, and chief financial officer for Ingalls Shipbuilding. In his new role, he will be responsible for all financial management, contract management and business management functions at Ingalls.

Munn will be located at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, and will report to Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. Munn replaces Tom Stiehle, who has been promoted to HII executive vice president and CFO. Munn will assume this new role on Feb. 15, 2021.

“Keith’s extensive knowledge and accomplished background have been an asset to Ingalls for many years,” Cuccias said. “His experience positions him for success in this important role on our leadership team, and we look forward to working together to continue moving Ingalls Shipbuilding forward.”

A photo accompanying this news release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/keith-munn.

Munn, a second-generation shipbuilder, joined Ingalls in 1998 as an accountant. He has held various leadership roles in Business Management over the past 23 years including management roles in Finance and Contracts. Munn served as a director, Business Management for 12 years as a business manager responsible for various programs. He has held key roles in multiple contract negotiations including Ingalls’ guided missile destroyer (DDG), amphibious transport dock (LPD), national security cutter (NSC), and life-cycle engineering and support services (LCE&S) programs. Munn holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

