PHOTO RELEASE – Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Teckie Hinkebein As New Media Relations Manager at Ingalls Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Teckie Hinkebein has joined its corporate communications team as a manager of media relations. She will report to Beci Brenton, corporate director of public affairs.

“Teckie brings more than a decade of communications expertise to our corporate communications team,” said Jerri Dickseski, HII’s executive vice president of communications. “Her knowledge of media relations and marketing, existing relationships with local media and her deep roots in the Gulf Coast community give her a unique skill-set that we are excited to have at Ingalls Shipbuilding.”

Hinkebein will serve as HII’s spokesperson for Ingalls Shipbuilding where she will focus on the division’s programs, people and capabilities by pitching stories and responding to media queries from local and trade media.

Prior to joining HII, Hinkebein served as director of marketing for the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport since 2015. She has also held several marketing and communications positions in the Gulf Coast area, including director of new market develop, community and government relations for Wetlands Solutions; director of the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, and she conducted marketing and client development for Balch & Bingham LLP. In 2007 she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and information sciences from the University of Alabama.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/hinkebein-teckie

Hinkebein is a member of the United Way Community Investment Team, Mental Health Association of South Mississippi Board of Directors, Coast Young Professionals, the Public Relations Association of Mississippi and Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport. She is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Beci Brenton

[email protected]

(202) 264-7143