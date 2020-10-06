Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Todd West As New Vice President of In-Service Carrier Programs At Newport News Shipbuilding

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Todd West As New Vice President of In-Service Carrier Programs At Newport News Shipbuilding

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Todd West has been named vice president of In-Service Aircraft Carrier Programs for the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. He will succeed Chris Miner, who will retire Dec. 1 after more than 37 years of service.

Miner began his shipbuilding career in 1983 as a test engineer in the Los Angeles-class submarine program and has served in various roles of increasing responsibility. During his tenure as a program leader, Miner played an integral part in the company reestablishing its submarine construction program. He also successfully led delivery of three aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhauls and one Virginia-class submarine.

“Chris’ passion and commitment have been defining attributes throughout his shipbuilding career,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. “He is a trusted leader who is well respected by his peers in Newport News, across the Navy and throughout the shipbuilding industry. As he begins this new chapter, Chris’ legacy will continue to be felt through the people he’s led, the ships he’s helped to build and the relationships he’s forged.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/chris-miner-todd-west

On Nov. 1, West will assume his new role leading the planning and execution of aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhauls and aircraft carrier fleet support. He also will be responsible for Newport News’ industrial subcontract at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site, a research and development facility in West Milton, New York, that supports the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion program. West will report to Matt Needy, vice president of Navy Programs.

West, who serves as USS George Washington (CVN 73) program director, brings 35 years of shipyard experience and in-depth knowledge of program, construction and overhaul experience to the position. He began his career as an engineer and has served in both engineering and construction leadership roles. West earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Old Dominion University.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
  • HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
  • HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries  
  • HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
  • HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Duane Bourne
[email protected]
(757) 380-3581

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.