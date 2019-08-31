PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Delaware

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division successfully completed the initial sea trials on the newest Virginia-class submarine, Delaware (SSN 791).

The submarine, in the final stages of construction, spent three days at sea proving all of its systems, components and compartments. Delaware submerged for the first time and performed high-speed maneuvers on the surface and underwater.

“Delaware performed well during sea trials, which is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the incredible team of shipbuilders who are working to uphold our high standards of quality,” said Dave Bolcar, Newport News’ vice president of submarine construction. “We look forward to continuing our testing program to deliver the submarine to the U.S. Navy later this year.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/dcs19-515-165

The submarine is scheduled to undergo a round of acceptance trials before it is delivered. More than 10,000 shipbuilders from Newport News and teaming partner General Dynamics Electric Boat and thousands of companies across 48 states have participated in Delaware’s construction since the work began in September 2013.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

