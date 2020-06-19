Breaking News
PHOTO RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Extends Full-Time Job Offers to 60 High School Seniors

PHOTO RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Extends Full-Time Job Offers to 60 High School Seniors

PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division extended full-time job offers to 60 high school seniors across coastal Mississippi and Alabama who have successfully completed specialized career technical education (CTE) training.

“These students will enter our workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in shipbuilding,” said George S. Jones, Ingalls vice president of operations. “Over the course of their academic years, these students worked hard and stayed the course, and as a result, will immediately begin their careers as high-level candidates. We are proud of their early dedication and look forward to all they will accomplish over the course of their careers.”

CTE training programs are offered through a partnership with local school district leaders and career technical educators. Ingalls provides guidance, materials, engineering and construction expertise to facilitate training that exposes students to various maritime trades. Upon program completion, graduates enter the Ingalls workforce as entry-level skilled craftsmen and women.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/ingalls-signing-day-2020.

“The training programs these new graduates have completed allow us to establish a pipeline of talent that is integral to maintaining a healthy workforce,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls vice president of human resources and administration. “We are pleased to share this milestone with 60 exceptional students who are eager to begin their careers at Ingalls.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

